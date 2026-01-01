Classic Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L | Kärcher

Our cart with 80 mm wheels and integrated protective bumpers guarantees superb mobility in cleaning applications. The single mobile bucket with user-friendly mop press and blue 25-l bucket is made entirely of Polypropylene and is therefore very hygienic to clean and can be recycled. The one-piece base frame ensures low weight and maximum robustness.

Lightweight and robust One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness. High compatibility Compatible with common tab and pocket systems. Time saving Time-saving: thanks to the large cleaning surface and the option to reach corners and clean under furniture Environmentally friendly Made entirely from Polypropylene and is therefore fully recyclable. Hygienic handling No direct skin contact with the used cover Ergonomic mop press Ergonomic: no bending during use, protects the back and joints