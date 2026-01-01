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    Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 75 cm | Kärcher

    Metal floor squeegee with black rubber blade and adjustable handle bracket, isolated on white background.

    Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 75 cm

    Part number: 3.345-178.0

    For tough applications and drying floors streak-free: The reinforced, 75 cm wide, black water squeegee from Kärcher.
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