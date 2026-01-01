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    Combi-nozzle | Kärcher

    Black and grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with a yellow lever on a white background.

    Combi-nozzle

    Part number: 6.907-410.0

    Plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 32 for cleaning textile and hard surfaces. Includes practical parking hook.