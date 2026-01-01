Combi-nozzle | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.907-410.0Plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 32 for cleaning textile and hard surfaces. Includes practical parking hook.
Standard nominal width ( )
32
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
280
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 260 x 75
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com