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    Combination nozzle RD 270+ | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with a yellow lever, featuring a black and grey design on a white background.

    Combination nozzle RD 270+

    Part number: 2.860-278.0

    Switchable plastic floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 35 for cleaning textile and hard surfaces. Features a practical parking hook.
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