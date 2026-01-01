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    Coupler -2xM22x1,5 | Kärcher

    Brass hose connector with black plastic grip, featuring threaded ends for attachment.

    Coupler -2xM22x1,5

    Part number: 4.403-002.0

    For connecting and extending high-pressure hoses. Connection 2 × M 22 × 1.5.