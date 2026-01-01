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    Coupler -2xTR22 - EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Brass threaded connector with a grey plastic grip, featuring embossed number 9 on the side.

    Coupler -2xTR22 - EASY!Lock

    Part number: 4.111-037.0

    Adapter 9 to connect the new hose with the new hose