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    Crevice nozzle DN32 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner crevice tool on a white background.

    Crevice nozzle DN32

    Part number: 6.903-403.0

    Plastic crevice tool (DN 32) for industrial dry vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in crevices and corners.