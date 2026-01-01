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    Crevice nozzle DN35 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner crevice tool on a white background.

    Crevice nozzle DN35

    Part number: 6.906-240.0

    Plastic crevice tool (DN 35) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 250 mm.