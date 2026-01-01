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    Crevice nozzle DN40 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher crevice nozzle on a white background, featuring a narrow, elongated design for reaching tight spaces.

    Crevice nozzle DN40

    Part number: 6.903-033.0

    Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.