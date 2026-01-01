Crevice nozzle DN40 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.903-033.0Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Length (mm)
290
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 45 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com