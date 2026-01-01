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    Crevice nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher crevice nozzle with a yellow button, angled against a white background.

    Crevice nozzle

    Part number: 2.885-916.0

    With the DN 32 plastic crevice nozzle, corners and crevices can be vacuumed quickly and thoroughly. Length: 225 mm. Suitable for LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner.
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