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    Cup foam lance Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a yellow tip, grey handle, and white container, designed for professional cleaning.

    Cup foam lance Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h

    Part number: 4.112-063.0

    High-quality and robust cup foam lance Advanced 1 with spray angle adjustment and main body made of Ecobrass. Suitable for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h.
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