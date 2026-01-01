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    Cup foam lance Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a yellow tip, grey handle, and white container, designed for professional cleaning.

    Cup foam lance Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h

    Part number: 4.112-064.0

    Developed for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners without servo control: The cup foam lance Advanced 2 impresses with a main body made of Ecobrass for use with aggressive cleaning agents.
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