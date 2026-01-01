Cup foam lance Advanced | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.394-969.0Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.
Nozzle size ( )
42
Max. Pressure (bar)
300
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com