Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h | Kärcher

With the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance, Kärcher provides the perfect foam lance solution for cleaning tasks with pressure washers that have a flow rate of 700 to 800 l/h, but do not have Servo Control. The foam lance allows the user to switch to high-pressure operation immediately. Thanks to its robust base body with durable nickel coating, it is also ideally suited for use with aggressive detergents, which can be transported thanks to a sturdy, two-litre tank with a large filling opening and additional handhold built into the neck. The spraying angle of the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance can be flexibly adjusted as required and an integrated shutter is effective in preventing unintentional adjustments to the precise, three-stage detergent dosing.

Ability to switch directly between cleaning chemicals and high-pressure cleaning Time-saving since there is no need to change the spray lance or accessory. Ergonomic, two-litre container for detergent Enables long cleaning tasks to be completed effortlessly. Detergent dosing with integrated shutter Facilitates precise, three-stage dosing for detergent. For optimal foam quality. Prevents potential detergent overdosing. Base body with durable nickel coating Extremely robust and durable Facilitates use of aggressive detergents where required. Flexible setting for spray angle Very precise foam jet. Allows safe work over larger distances.