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    Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1 Upright Carpet Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher upright vacuum cleaner with grey and yellow accents, featuring a handle and hose attachment.

    Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner

    CV 30/1 Upright Carpet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.023-117.0

    • 300 mm cleaning width, handle (on/off switch), roller brush adjustment
    • 12 m plug-in power cable, tool-free brush replacement, accessory storage
    • Crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, roller brush