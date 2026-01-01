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    Carpet vacuum sweeper CVS 65/1 Bp *SHELL | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor sweeper with grey body, black handle, and yellow accents, featuring a side brush and wheels.

    Carpet vacuum sweeper

    CVS 65/1 Bp *SHELL

    Part number: 1.517-301.0

    • Two-step HEPA filter system
    • Autonomous battery operation
    • Low operating noise