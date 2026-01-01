Carpet vacuum sweeper CVS 65/1 Bp *SHELL | Kärcher

Our CVS 65/1 Bp carpet cleaner's powerful 36-volt lithium-ion battery enables up to 60 minutes of highly effective carpet cleaning at a time. This is equivalent to an area performance of up to 1,800 m²/h on just one battery charge. The carpet sweeper is particularly suitable for cleaning needle fleece and short velour. Since the machine's main sweeper roller can be optimally adjusted to a wide variety of carpet types, it is easy to use on loop-pile carpets and long velour. Configuring settings precisely also prevents damage to the carpets and reduces roller wear. The CVS 65/1 Bp therefore already provides the cleaning results of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner after the first round of vacuuming, and is suitable for use in noise-sensitive areas thanks to its low operating noise of 56 dB(A). What's more it has a two-step HEPA filter system for low-dust working, a side brush for cleaning corners and edges, as well as large wheels. Battery charger and battery are not included in the scope of delivery.

Autonomous battery operation Up to 60 minutes of continuous operation on a single battery charge. Integrated holder for a second spare battery. Large, clearly visible display for remaining running time of the battery in minutes. Two-step HEPA filter system. Automatic prefilter cleaning for dust-free working and outstanding results Efficient HEPA filter (99.97% @ 0.3 µm) for clean, particle-free exhaust air. Filter box is easy to remove and clean. Very low operating noise For uses in noise-sensitive areas and during normal business hours. Excellent cleaning results Sweeper roller that can be intuitively adjusted with LED display for optimal contact pressure. Best cleaning results after just one round of vacuuming. Roller brush that can be readjusted in the event of wear and tear.