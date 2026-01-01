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    Detergent injector for high and low pressure (without nozzles) | Kärcher

    Brass valve with attached white hose and yellow handle, isolated on a white background.

    Detergent injector for high and low pressure (without nozzles)

    Part number: 3.637-001.0

    Detergent injector for independent high and low pressure dosage. Maximum dosage about 15%.
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