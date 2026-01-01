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    Dirt blaster, 100 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip, angled on a white background.

    Dirt blaster, 100

    Part number: 4.764-208.0

    Dirt blaster – rotating point jet – 10 times the cleaning performance. Maximum working time thanks to ceramic nozzle/bearing ring. Max. 300 bar / 30 MPa, 85 °C.
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