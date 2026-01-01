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    Dirt blaster, large, 070/080 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with ribbed design and brass connector.

    Dirt blaster, large, 070/080

    Part number: 4.114-030.0

    The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.
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