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    Dirt blaster, small, 040 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip and branding.

    Dirt blaster, small, 040

    Part number: 4.114-020.0

    With rotating point jet for more efficient removal: the new performance dirt blaster with nozzle size 040 achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.