Dirt blaster Vibrasoft, 050 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.114-066.0Vibrasoft rotary nozzle with rotating point jet for ten times greater cleaning performance. Durable dirt blaster thanks to ceramic nozzle. Reduces vibrations by up to 30% for maximum ergonomics.
Pressure (bar)
max. 300
Nozzle size ( )
50
Temperature (°C)
max. 85
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com