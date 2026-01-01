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    Dirt blaster Vibrasoft, 050 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with grey textured grip and brass connector, labelled "Professional."

    Dirt blaster Vibrasoft, 050

    Part number: 4.114-066.0

    Vibrasoft rotary nozzle with rotating point jet for ten times greater cleaning performance. Durable dirt blaster thanks to ceramic nozzle. Reduces vibrations by up to 30% for maximum ergonomics.
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