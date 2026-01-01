10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Disc brush complete black D51, hard, black, 510 mm | Kärcher

    Black circular brush attachment with dense bristles and a central gear-like connector.

    Disc brush complete black D51, hard, black, 510 mm

    Part number: 4.905-029.0

    Black, very abrasive disc brush for the deep cleaning of hard-wearing floor coverings with very sticky dirt.