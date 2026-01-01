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    Disinfectant Cleaner, liquid RM 732 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher RM 732 barrel with a label, standing upright on a white background.

    Disinfectant Cleaner, liquid RM 732

    Part number: 6.295-417.0

    Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732 combines the efficiency of a cleaning agent to tackle heavy dirt with the efficacy of a disinfectant to combat numerous pathogens.
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