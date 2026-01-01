Disinfectant Cleaner, liquid RM 732 | Kärcher

Clean and disinfect in a single step with the help of Kärcher's RM 732 liquid disinfectant cleaner. It effortlessly tackles oils, fats and mineral dirt whilst also acting as an effective bactericide, yeasticide and limited virucide for numerous pathogens such as Escherichia coli, Candida albicans or the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This makes RM 732 perfect for use in food-processing industries, the food industry and other areas of application right through to the healthcare industry. RM 732 leaves no lasting odour as it contains no aldehydes, phenols, alcohol or chlorine, and can be used with ease in a variety of ways. Not only can it be used as a conventional spray to wipe down surfaces, it can also be applied to larger areas using a Cleaning Agent Sprayer, scrubber drier or high-pressure cleaner.