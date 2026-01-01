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    Disinfectant, liquid RM 735 | Kärcher

    Kärcher disinfectant liquid container with label showing product details and usage illustrations.

    Disinfectant, liquid RM 735

    Part number: 6.295-597.0

    Neutral, effective, gentle on materials: Disinfectant RM 735 from Kärcher. With bactericidal (e.g. E. coli), yeasticidal (e.g. C. albicans) and limited virucidal properties (e.g. coronavirus).