Disk pad BD65, 335 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.762-590.0Required for use of melamine pads, but can also be used for normal pads. Pad drive board with lots of extra hooks for holding pads. Extra-strong hold of the pad at the pad drive board of the cleaning head D 65. 2 pc. required.
Diameter (mm)
335
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com