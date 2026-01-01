DN 40 wet/dry floor nozzle | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.907-408.0For wet and dry vacuuming of fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids: plastic floor nozzle with rollers, 360 mm width and nominal size DN 40. Includes brush strips and squeegees.
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
360
Colour
grey
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
370 x 190 x 75
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com