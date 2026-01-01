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    DN 40 wet/dry floor nozzle | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor brush with bristles, angled view on a white background.

    DN 40 wet/dry floor nozzle

    Part number: 6.907-408.0

    For wet and dry vacuuming of fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids: plastic floor nozzle with rollers, 360 mm width and nominal size DN 40. Includes brush strips and squeegees.