Door Stop with Handle 80 cm | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-206.0Universal door stop with traceless rubber profile and handle with 23 mm diameter. Patented system for simple, quick and ergonomic installation and removal.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.2
Package weight (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
80 x 160
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
80 x 160 x 900
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas