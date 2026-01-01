Double lance, 960 mm | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.394-665.0960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).
Max. working pressure (bar)
310
Length (mm)
960
Temperature (°C)
max. 150
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com