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    Double lance, 960 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher dual lance with two nozzles, black handle, and silver tubes, casting a shadow on a white background.

    Double lance, 960 mm

    Part number: 6.394-665.0

    960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).
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