Easy foam set | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.112-011.0HP foam system for use with. HD/HDS units for cleaning and disinfecting. Foam nozzle for connection to lance and HP chemical injector with precision 0-5% metering valve. The machine specific nozzle kit has to be ordered separately.
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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