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    Easy foam set | Kärcher

    Kärcher nozzle with black cylindrical body and brass hexagonal connector, featuring directional arrow marking.

    Easy foam set

    Part number: 2.112-011.0

    HP foam system for use with. HD/HDS units for cleaning and disinfecting. Foam nozzle for connection to lance and HP chemical injector with precision 0-5% metering valve. The machine specific nozzle kit has to be ordered separately.
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