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    Easy Foam Set with RM injector | Kärcher

    Kärcher brass injector set with a clear hose and black nozzle attachment on a white background.

    Easy Foam Set with RM injector

    Part number: 2.640-691.0

    HP foam system for use with. HD/HDS units for cleaning and disinfecting. Foam nozzle for connection to lance and HP chemical injector with precision 0-5% metering valve. The machine specific nozzle kit has to be ordered separately.
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