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    EASY!Force conversion kit 2 - from machine | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun, lance, hose, and connectors on a white background.

    EASY!Force conversion kit 2 - from machine

    Part number: 4.111-051.0

    Developed for retrofitting existing high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance, high-pressure hose and necessary adapters.