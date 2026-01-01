10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    EASY!Force Ex | Kärcher

    Grey and yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with brass fittings, labelled "Professional."

    EASY!Force Ex

    Part number: 4.118-020.0

    The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun does not fail to impress - even when used in explosion proof hazardous areas.
    Make an enquiry