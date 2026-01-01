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    Eco!Booster TR 060 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with multiple screws and a connector end, placed on a white background.

    Eco!Booster TR 060

    Part number: 2.113-090.0

    eco!Booster with 50% higher area performance compared to the Kärcher power nozzle; ideal for delicate surfaces. Suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners with a nozzle size of 060.
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