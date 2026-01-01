Elbow complete packaged NW35 2K | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.889-168.0Electrically conductive, ergonomic plastic bend in size DN 35 for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Material
Plastic
Version
Electrically conductive
Connection at the accessory end
Cone
Connection to suction hose¹⁾
Clip 2.0
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
295 x 85 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com