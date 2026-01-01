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    Elbow packaged NW35 1K | Kärcher

    Grey curved nozzle attachment for a Kärcher vacuum cleaner, featuring a smooth surface and engraved text.

    Elbow packaged NW35 1K

    Part number: 2.889-199.0

    DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.