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    Floor tool DN35 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with bristles, angled view against a white background.

    Floor tool DN35

    Part number: 6.906-512.0

    Plastic floor nozzle with rollers, width of 300 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Includes brush strips and squeegees. For removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids.