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    Floor tool neutrally DN35 | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor nozzle with two interchangeable brush strips on a white background.

    Floor tool neutrally DN35

    Part number: 6.906-384.0

    For wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: aluminium floor nozzle (DN 35) with a width of 370 mm, including brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.
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