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    Floor tool packaged NW35 360mm | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher floor nozzles with yellow accents, featuring bristles and a connector for attachment.

    Floor tool packaged NW35 360mm

    Part number: 2.889-152.0

    For wet/dry cleaning: plastic Adv floor nozzle with width of 360 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Includes brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.