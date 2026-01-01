Floor tool packaged NW35 360mm | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.889-152.0For wet/dry cleaning: plastic Adv floor nozzle with width of 360 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Includes brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
360
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
360 x 220 x 90
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com