Floor tool TURBO DN 35/32 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.860-277.0Plastic turbo floor nozzle in nominal size of DN 35/32 for cleaning textile and hard floors. With a practical parking hook and DN 35/32 reduction bushing, 270 mm wide.
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
270
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com