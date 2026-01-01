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    Floor tool TURBO DN 35/32 | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor tool in dark grey with a smaller black nozzle, presented on a white background.

    Floor tool TURBO DN 35/32

    Part number: 2.860-277.0

    Plastic turbo floor nozzle in nominal size of DN 35/32 for cleaning textile and hard floors. With a practical parking hook and DN 35/32 reduction bushing, 270 mm wide.
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