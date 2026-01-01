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    FloorPro Allround Deep Cleaner RM 754 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 754 floor cleaner in a large plastic container with a label detailing product information.

    FloorPro Allround Deep Cleaner RM 754

    Part number: 6.295-811.0

    Highly efficient coating removal agent for easy removal of wax and polymer coatings on water-resistant and alkali-sensitive floors. No time-consuming rinsing required.