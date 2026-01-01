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    FloorPro Care Dispersion RM 784 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 784 floor cleaner container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    FloorPro Care Dispersion RM 784

    Part number: 6.295-817.0

    Polymer dispersion for initial, intermediate and maintenance care of resilient floor coverings. Forms an anti-slip, dirt-repellent, abrasion-resistant and semi-matt protective film.