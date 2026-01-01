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    FloorPro Crystallising Agent RM 749 | Kärcher

    Kärcher FloorPro crystallising agent container with label showing marble floor images and product details.

    FloorPro Crystallising Agent RM 749

    Part number: 6.295-284.0

    Agent for the dry crystallisation of calcareous floors made of marble, terrazzo or artificial stone – for harder, more durable, glossy floors.  
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