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    FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751 | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher RM 751 detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751

    Part number: 6.295-129.0

    Acidic deep cleaner for manual and mechanical sanitary and building cleaning. Effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film.