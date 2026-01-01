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    FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751 | Kärcher

    Kärcher FloorPro RM 751 deep cleaner bottle with green cap, labelled for professional use.

    FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751

    Part number: 6.295-586.0

    Acidic deep cleaner for manual and mechanical sanitary and building cleaning. Effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film.