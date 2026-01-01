FloorPro Escalator Cleaner, neutral RM 758 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-408.0Intensive cleaner for hard surfaces, for removing grease, oil and mineral contamination from escalators and moving walkways. Includes corrosion protection for the machine and escalator materials.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
7
Weight (kg)
20
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 250 x 430
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas