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    FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752 | Kärcher

    Blue plastic barrel with a Kärcher RM 752 label, featuring product details and images.

    FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752

    Part number: 6.295-814.0

    Highly alkaline industrial deep cleaner and coating remover for tackling the most stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination, as well as coatings from alkali-resistant floors.