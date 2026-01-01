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    FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher RM 755 cleaning solution container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755

    Part number: 6.295-174.0

    Completely streak-free drying solvent-based shine cleaner for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of floors and surfaces. Ideally suited for high-gloss granite floors.