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    FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755 | Kärcher

    Blue barrel with a label displaying Kärcher RM 755 cleaning product details.

    FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755

    Part number: 6.295-176.0

    Completely streak-free drying solvent-based shine cleaner for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of floors and surfaces. Ideally suited for high-gloss granite floors.