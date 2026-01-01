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    FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755 | Kärcher

    Blue container with white cap labeled "Kärcher RM 755," featuring cleaning product details and an image of a clean floor.

    FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755

    Part number: 6.295-409.0

    Completely streak-free drying solvent-based shine cleaner for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of floors and surfaces. Ideally suited for high-gloss granite floors.